HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas —

One man was found with gunshot wounds on Wednesday at the Bush’s Chicken on 250 Commercial Dr.

Harker Heights police officers responded to a shooting around 7:30 p.m. They found the victim, who was eventually taken to Scott and White Hospital where he is still being treated for his injuries.

Harker Heights Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects. If you have any information, please call 254-953-5400.

