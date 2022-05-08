Police: 65-year-old man hit, killed by motorcycle while walking on IH-14

Police said a 26-year-old Copperas Cove man hit Nazario Garcia Armando while trying to get off IH-14 using the outside lane.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — A 65-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a motorcycle while walking on IH-14 near the Bell Tower Road exit, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Police said a 26-year-old Copperas Cove man hit Nazario Garcia Armando while trying to get off IH-14 using the outside lane.

Investigating police said Armando was walking in the center of the outside lane of IH-14 when the 26-year-old collided with him.

Police said Armando was killed upon impact. The rider of the motorcycle was ejected from the bike during the crash and was later transported to Scott and White in Temple with incapacitating injuries.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

"Texas DPS would like to remind Texans that walking on an Interstate highway is not only against Texas State Law, but extremely dangerous," Texas DPS said in a statement.

No other information has been released at this time.