Police: Missouri City man drowns at Marlin City Lake

MARLIN, Texas — A 60-year-old man from Missouri City drowned Fourth of July morning at Marlin City Lake, according to the Marlin Police Department.

Around 8:45 a.m., police said they got a call about a possible drowning at the lake. The caller told police that they and the man couldn't swim.

When the department arrived, officers pulled the man from the lake, but learned he died from drowning, police said.

Police said the man was fishing with a friend when he slipped into the water and drowned.

The man's identity was not released. Police did not say whether or not the man had a life jacket.

As many plan to hit the waters to celebrate the 4th of July, authorities are reminding folks to practice lake and water safety.

Last month after a 31-year-old man drowned in Temple Lake, authorities in Killeen stressed that a life jacket should be easily accessible for every person on a boat and that a Type IV life jacket could be a life saver.

"The majority of your recreation boats and fishing boats are going to be required to have one of these and it's a throwable cushion and it is really handy to get to somebody in the event that they're in distress in the water," Killeen Fire Battalion Chief Trent Parker told 6 News last month.

