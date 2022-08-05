Waco PD release identity of woman allegedly killed after being hit by deputy

Waco Police identified 24-year-old Maddison Lassetter as the victim.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department released the name of the woman who was killed after allegedly being hit by a McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy while walking on I-35 early Saturday morning.

Police identified 24-year-old Maddison Lassetter, of Waco, as the victim.

Police investigators said on Saturday at 1:50 a.m. Lassetter was hit while walking in the middle of the outside lane on I-35 going south when a McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy, enroute to a call in Lorena, hit her.

Police said CPR was immediately given by the driver, but unfortunately her injuries were too severe, and Lassetter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family has been notified and no arrests have been made at this time.

No other information was given and the investigation is ongoing.