x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Deputies release photo of person of interest possibly connected to Mexia murder case

Police say they are seeking to locate Calob Hutchison, 30.
Credit: Freestone County Sheriff's Office
Freestone County released an image of Calob Hutchison, who is a person of interest in a murder case in Mexia, Texas.

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — The Freestone County Sheriff's Office released a photo Monday afternoon of a man who could possibly be connected to a murder case in Mexia via Facebook

Police say they are seeking to locate Calob Hutchison, 30.

Credit: Freestone County Sheriff's Office
Freestone County released an image of Calob Hutchison, who is a person of interest in a murder case in Mexia, Texas.

Police say he has been seen driving a black Hyundai Elantra with black rims. 

Credit: Freestone County Sheriff's Office

Police say Hutchison currently has a warrant for retaliation and a parole violation warrant for having a firearm.

If you have any information that could assist law enforcement contact Mexia PD, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, or Freestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Brief storms possible Monday night | Central Texas Forecast