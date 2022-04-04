Deputies release photo of person of interest possibly connected to Mexia murder case

Police say they are seeking to locate Calob Hutchison, 30.

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — The Freestone County Sheriff's Office released a photo Monday afternoon of a man who could possibly be connected to a murder case in Mexia via Facebook.

Police say he has been seen driving a black Hyundai Elantra with black rims.

Police say Hutchison currently has a warrant for retaliation and a parole violation warrant for having a firearm.

If you have any information that could assist law enforcement contact Mexia PD, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, or Freestone County Sheriff’s Office.