Deputies release photo of person of interest possibly connected to Mexia murder case

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — The Freestone County Sheriff's Office released a photo Monday afternoon of a man who could possibly be connected to a murder case in Mexia via Facebook.
Police say they are seeking to locate Calob Hutchison, 30.
Police say he has been seen driving a black Hyundai Elantra with black rims.
Police say Hutchison currently has a warrant for retaliation and a parole violation warrant for having a firearm.
If you have any information that could assist law enforcement contact Mexia PD, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, or Freestone County Sheriff’s Office.
