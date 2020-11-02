KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police officers have worked overtime to tackle four death-related cases that happened over 48 hours The deaths occurred between Sunday and Monday night.

Police Chief Charles Kimble met with media on Tuesday to help sort out the facts after one of the longest shifts his officers had worked in a while.

“It’s been a very busy 12 hours for us so we wanted to give you a little bit of exposure on what has happened in the last 12 hours,” Kimble said.

Sunday

Police responded to the 400 block of Wisconsin Dr. around 10:43 a.m. for a welfare check after a relative of a resident called in and said they had not heard from there relative in days. The officers arrived to find 63-year-old Ann Evans dead in the home. After further investigation, the police called it a homicide.

Monday Night:

5:27 p.m.

Killeen police responded to a report near the 2300 block of Andover Dr. in Killeen. Police got a call about a subject that arrived at the East Fort Hood gate on East Rancier Avenue.

Kimble said the subject had blood on him and had confessed to a person at the gate that he had killed his roommate living on Andover Dr. Police then drove to the 2300 block of Andover to find a person dead in a home. Police believe the suspect was a roommate but have no further information on the relationship between them.

RELATED: Killeen PD conduct death investigation after murder claim

9:30 p.m.

While officers were still on scene at Andover Drive, police got a call for a domestic disturbance in the 4200 block of Deek Dr. Kimble told media a woman had called KPD after a disagreement with her husband resulted in him firing a gun twice. She was unharmed.

Officers arrived at that home to investigate, and Kimble said the suspect came back to the scene while they were still there. The suspect then fled in a vehicle with officers driving after him. After a six-block chase the vehicle stopped.

“The suspect did kill himself in front of our police officers,” Kimble said.

Counseling is being made available for those officers involved.

Around 9:30 p.m.

With some officers still working the suicide, the department responded to the 1000 block of Cedar Drive for what was originally a “medical call” according to Kimble. When officers arrived on scene, they realized the victim had been shot dead. Kimble said this investigation is still in an early stage.

He said all the incidents appear to be isolated at this time, but the night took a toll on the police force.

“Most of those officers had worked an eight-to-five shift already, then they just rolled right into these incidents happening and they worked a solid 12, 15, 18 hours,” Kimble said.

He asks anyone with any information on the cases to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or visit their website for other contact options.

Kimble said there have now been five criminal homicides in 2020.

