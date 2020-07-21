Police say they have a few things to "discuss" with the owner of these items

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — Lacy Lakeview police say they were called around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday about a suspicious person looking into cars in a neighborhood. When they got there, they found a man in the backseat of a car. He told officers that he didn't have any identification and a few moments later he took off running. Police say the suspect was able to get away, but that he left behind a number of items. Officers found six cell phones, two guns, ammunition, a machete and a driver's license.
Police say it turns out the suspect had four outstanding warrants for his arrest prior to this incident. In a Facebook post, police said, "If this young man would like to get his property back, please call Officer Hawkins. There are a few things we will need to discuss."
