Police say they have a few things to "discuss" with the owner of these items

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — Lacy Lakeview police say they were called around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday about a suspicious person looking into cars in a neighborhood. When they got there, they found a man in the backseat of a car. He told officers that he didn't have any identification and a few moments later he took off running. Police say the suspect was able to get away, but that he left behind a number of items. Officers found six cell phones, two guns, ammunition, a machete and a driver's license.