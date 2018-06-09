WACO, Texas — Waco Police are asking people to be on the lookout for 65-year-old Michael Westbrook.

Westbrook is from the Palestine area, but was last seen visiting a local V.A. hospital. He was released from the facility on Aug. 16 and was reported missing by his family on Aug. 20.

Police said Westbrook may not know that he's been reported missing, or he may not want to be located.

Investigators said they would like to touch base with him and confirm that he is safe.

Anyone with information about Michael Westbrook's whereabouts is asked to call police at 254-750-7500.

