WACO, Texas — Waco police are searching for 17-year-old Tiffany Seekins-Loyd.
She has been missing since early Friday, police said.
Because of medical issues, investigators believe Tiffany is “high-risk.”
She is described as 5 feet 7 inches, about 200 pounds, with red hair.
Anyone with information about Tiffany’s whereabouts is asked to Waco PD at 254-750-7500.
