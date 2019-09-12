WACO, Texas — Waco police are searching for 17-year-old Tiffany Seekins-Loyd.

She has been missing since early Friday, police said.

Because of medical issues, investigators believe Tiffany is “high-risk.”

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches, about 200 pounds, with red hair.

Anyone with information about Tiffany’s whereabouts is asked to Waco PD at 254-750-7500.

