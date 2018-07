Police say Michael Dawson of Waco has been reported missing.

He's described as a 5 feet 9 inches black, 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Dawson was last seen on July 1, and police said he purchased a bus ticket to Austin on July 4.

Family members said they are concerned for his safety as he has a history of mental health concerns.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Waco Police Department at 750-7500.

