WACO, Texas — Waco police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who hasn't been seen since Friday.

Shanta Hawkins is a 43-year-old black woman with scars on her left forearm and over her eyebrows.

She is diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

