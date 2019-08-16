ABERNATHY, Texas — UPDATE: On Friday, three arrest warrants were issued for the murder of Celestino Rodriguez.

Heather Casias, Brett Garza and David Wayne Hampton are suspects in the case. Garza and Hampton warrants were served, but authorities are asking for help in finding Casias.

Lubbock police

Arrests Made:

David Hampton and Brett Garza were both arrested in connection with Rodriguez’s disappearance. Garza and Hampton used Rodriguez’s debit card at several Lubbock locations the day he went missing, police said.

Brett Garza and David Hampton are wanted in connection with the disappearance of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez from Lubbock.

LUBBOCK METROPOLITAN SPECIAL CRIMES UNIT

Both were charged with felony debit/credit card abuse.

Missing Person Case:

Celestino Rodriguez’s body was found Thursday as the investigation into his disappearance led officers to Hale County. Investigators found the body in a field near County Road 315 and County Road K, northwest of Abernathy around 10:45 p.m.

Rodriguez’s family reported him missing on Aug. 3, to the Slaton Police Department.

A Silver Alert was activated on Aug. 5.

RELATED: Both men wanted in connection to missing 79-year-old Lubbock man arrested

The body was taken to South Plains Forensic Pathology for an autopsy, and Lubbock police confirmed it was Rodriguez.

The investigation is still ongoing.

