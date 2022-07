An unidentified individual is looking to be identified by Bryan PD in relation to a credit/debit card abuse case.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they believe is connected to a credit/debit card abuse case.

On Wednesday morning, the police department tweeted out a photo of the man they want to question.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or know his identity, contact Bryan PD Detective Wallace via email at bwallace@bryantx.gov or phone number at 979-209-5300.

No other details about the case was released.

