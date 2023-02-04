150 pounds of marijuana sized after car cash in Lorena

The suspect was also wanted in Bexar County for burglary, according to police.

LORENA, Texas — Lorena police found 150 pounds of marijuana after a suspect led police officers on a car chase, according to the Lorena Police Department.

Around 2:09 a.m., Saturday Officer Greer and his K-9 partner Drogen noticed a car driving recklessly on IH 35, according to police.

Officer Greer tried to stop the suspect, but the car failed to stop resulting in a high-speed chase, according to police.

**************Drug Seizure************* This morning at 2:09 a.m., Officer Greer and his K-9 partner Drogen spotted a... Posted by Lorena Police Department on Saturday, February 4, 2023

The officer requested Troy police to help in the chase, according to police. During the chase, the suspect's car stopped working in Jarrell.

While searching the car, Officer Greer discovered 150 pounds of marijuana, according to Police.

Upon arrest, police learned of other crimes. The suspect was also wanted in Bexar County for burglary, according to police.