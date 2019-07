TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are looking for suspects after a small family cemetery was apparently desecrated.

Officers responded to the cemetery, located near S. 31st St. and FM 93, on a criminal mischief call around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police said two plots seemed to have been dug up with a trench digger.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

