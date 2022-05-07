Police: Woman killed after being hit by deputy while walking on I-35

Police said CPR was immediately given by the driver, unfortunately her injuries were too severe, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

WACO, Texas — One woman is dead after being hit by a McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy while walking on I-35 early Saturday morning, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police investigators said at 1:50 a.m. the woman was hit while walking in the middle of the outside lane on I-35 going south when a McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy, enroute to a call in Lorena, hit the woman.

Police said CPR was immediately given by the driver, but unfortunately her injuries were too severe, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.



Her family has been notified and no arrests have been made at this time.

No other information was given and the investigation is ongoing.