Popular surveillance Ring app being used by Temple police to solve crimes

The app will allow residents to connect and share hyper-local updates and information with the community and police, according to Temple PD.

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are from a news segment two years ago on a ring camera that caught two girls stealing a package off a women's porch in Killeen in 2018.

Temple Police say they will now be using the popular surveillance Neighbors App by Ring in order to catch the criminals.

The app will allow residents to connect and share hyper-local updates and information with the community and police, according to Temple PD. Police will now be able to view posts reporting suspicious activity and other crimes and contact post creators to gather more information or request permission to share the content on other social media outlets, as stated by the department.

Temple Police Shawn Reynolds says that the app will help build the bridge between public safety and the community.

“Working with the Neighbors App will give the department a new tool to bridge the gap between public safety and our Temple residents. I’m excited to see how this partnership will aid in fighting crime and reporting suspicious activity," he said.

The app is free and available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play for both residents and the Temple Police Department.

The department will begin posting information on the app updating the community on safety alerts, requests for assistance with identifying a suspect or locating a missing person and traffic impact notifications, according to Temple PD.

You are not required to own other Ring products or equipment to use the app, and they can upload pictures and videos taken on other devices.