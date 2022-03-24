Popular Temple BBQ business loses establishment in Thursday fire, Temple Fire report

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from It's All Good Barbecue and More located on 617 S. 22nd, according to Temple Fire.

TEMPLE, Texas — Popular Temple barbecue business, It's All Good Barbecue and More lost its establishment due to a fire Thursday afternoon, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

At 12:51 p.m. Temple Fire and Rescue arrived to Avenue H on 22nd St. and South 22nd St. after calls of a grass fire next to the business, according to reports.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the barbecue business located on 617 S. 22nd, according to Temple Fire. A total of 13 units and 29 emergency personnel helped put out the fire, as stated by Temple Fire.

At the time of the fire, there were two employees inside. Both employees were able to get out and had no injuries, according to Temple Fire.

Even though the fire is out, the intersection at 22nd and Avenue H is still closed off, officials are asking people to continue to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, according to Temple Fire.

