Popular Waco restaurant rebuilds after fire, to serve BBQ again starting this week

BBQ will be served from a food trailer at 608 Dry Creek Rd. from Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WACO, Texas — Weeks after a fire destroyed the Cafe Homestead restaurant in Waco, the restaurant announced that it'll start serving BBQ again at Homestead Heritage starting Wednesday.

There will also be fundraising dinner with a silent auction by the end of January. It will take place in a temporary space as the restaurant continues to rebuild. Details about this dinner will be released next week.

At the start of February, the restaurant will reopen during their regular hours at the temporary space.

A new cafe is expected to be up and running by this year.

On Dec. 23 last year, a fire broke out at the restaurant around 1:40 a.m., causing flames to engulf the building. No one was injured.

No official word about what caused the fire, but the general manager, Andrew Taylor, told 6 News he suspected the cafe's chimney was the cause.

"It looks like from the security footage that we have that it was some sort of a chimney fire. They're obviously continuing to investigate that, but that's what the security footage shows pretty clearly," Taylor shared last month.