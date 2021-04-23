Popular Waco restaurant to shut down after electrical fire

Harvest on 25th will have to close its doors until further notice after a fire destroyed the kitchen and entryway.

WACO, Texas — An electrical fire destroyed the entryway and kitchen of popular Waco restaurant Harvest on 25th, according to a friend of the owners.

According to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, the fire started the evening of April 22 in the front room.

"There are no words to describe how devastating this is for our team, especially Toby and Juanita, who built Harvest on 25th from the ground up," the post reads. "We’ve all poured so much love and care into the space and into building a community around feeding your body & soul well."

Laura Lee Washington, a friend of the owners, Toby Tull and Juanita Barrientos, said the building as a whole suffered minor smoke damage and no one was injured.