BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Health District has confirmed a positive case of the Coronavirus. The patient is a female in her 20's who is not associated with Texas A&M University or Blinn College.

The BCHD is coordinating with the Texas Department of State Health Services to investigate who she came into contact with. Health officials will contact those people directly.

At this time, the immediate health risk to the general public is low.

RELATED: Real-time updates: First Texas death; Fourth traveled-related coronavirus case in SA; mayor bans gatherings of 50+

Minimizing exposure is important for people who are 65 or older, or anyone with an underlying health condition. The safest thing for them to do during an outbreak is to stay home as much as possible and minimize contact with others.

Symptoms of the Coronavirus include: fever, cough, and shortness of break. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

More Coronavirus Coverage from KCENTV.com:

SAT, ACT cancel spring exams due to coronavirus

Coronavirus: Here are the symptoms

Coronavirus forces school districts to prepare distance learning plans