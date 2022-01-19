Car possibly linked to woman reported missing in 2017 found in Brazos River

It was confirmed to 6 News that the vehicle pulled out of the water resembled the description of the one Stephanie Torres drove, who went missing back in 2017.

WACO, Texas — A vehicle, which possibly has connection to a woman who was reported missing four years ago, was pulled out of the Brazos River Wednesday afternoon, according to Cierra Shipley, Waco Police Department's spokeswoman.

Shipley said around noon, police were notified by a team of divers that three vehicles were found submerged in the Brazos River. When police went to investigate, along with the Waco Fire Department’s dive team, they discovered one of the vehicles resembled the vehicle of Stephanie Torres, a woman who was reported missing in December 2017.

Police told 6 News that they can't confirm it was her car because there was no license plate and they can't check the vin yet.

Shipley said a small bone fragment was also found inside the vehicle, but like the vehicle, police do not know if it is connected to Torres.

Torres’ case was suspended in 2019 due to no additional evidence, Shipley said. Shipley added that there were no leads that brought them to the Brazos River, which is why officers did not search it for Torres.

Family told 6 News back in 2017 that Torres left her home without her cell phone, wallet and medication. Her daughter, Bianca, said Torres seemed depressed, suicidal and in pain due to her Fibromyalgia.

"Basically she got tired of being in pain all the time. Maybe that's why she left. Maybe she don't want to be here anymore,” her daughter said at the time.

In initial reports, Waco PD said Torres was last seen in a bluish 2006 Kia.