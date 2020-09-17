False Alarm: No active shooter on Fort Hood, public affairs office confirms

Fort Hood there was not an active shooter on post. They said an active duty soldier was making "homicidal threats" toward his leadership.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Director of Fort Hood Public Affairs said reports of an active shooter on Fort Hood Thursday were false.

"An active duty Soldier made homicidal threats towards his leadership and is currently in custody by Fort Hood law enforcement officers," Tom Rheinlander said.

The first reports came from tweets that said there was active shooter and a shelter in place alert was in place.

Fort Hood initially said the report was because of a malfunctioning fire alarm but then said the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Service determined that was not true.

Rheinlander said no shots were ever fired.