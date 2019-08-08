WACO, Texas — A man who may have tried to rob Iggy’s Gifts and Clothing in Waco on Wednesday was shot several times in the leg, police said.

Around 10:40 p.m. the man either tripped or accidentally fired his gun, police said. The man and the store clerk exchanged gunfire before the would-be thief got into a car and drove to 27th and Morrow, according to police. Someone called 911 and the man was taken to Baylor Scott and White.

It is unclear if the man was shot by the store clerk or if he shot himself.

The store owner nor the clerk is pressing charges, police said.

No arrests were made.

