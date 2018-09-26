TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was called to Baylor Scott & White Hospital Wednesday after potentially hazardous materials were found inside a vehicle, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the emergency room parking lot at the hospital.

Parts of the lot were closed as police investigated.

