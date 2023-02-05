Power back on at Marlin Elementary and Middle School, students return Tuesday

Downed power lines from last week's winter freeze caused outages all over Texas, including Marlin ISD.

MARLIN, Texas — Power at Marlin Elementary and Marlin Middle School was restored around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Downed power lines caused by last week's winter freeze created widespread power outages, affecting the school district.

The school district plans to bring in staff on Monday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m., so employees can assess any modifications needed and prepare for students return.

In an email sent to staff, Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson stated, "With the electricity being restored after being disconnected for a number of days, as well as uncertainty regarding any potential issues (food spoilage, internet connectivity, other classroom/building damage)."

Students are scheduled to return on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

For more information and updates, visit here.