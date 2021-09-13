x
Several power outages reported across Corpus Christi

AEP is reporting just over 1000 customers without power in Corpus Christi.
Credit: AEP Outage Map

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Power outages are being reported across Corpus Christi as Tropical Storm Nicholas gets closer to the Coastal Bend. 

AEP is reporting just over 1000 customers without power in Corpus Christi. 

A large outage near the Selena Museum, at Lantana and Lexington, is being reported.

Another outage is being reported near Louisiana Ave. and Alameda St. Some customers near Ocean Dr. and Everhart Rd. are also without power.

We will keep this article updated with new information as Tropical Storm Nicholas makes its way closer to our area. 

