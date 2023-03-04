Power restored at all Belton ISD campuses, schools to operate as normal

Following last night's storm, three of the district's schools were dealing with power outages.

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD announces that power has been restored to the three schools affected by last night's storm at 5:18 a.m. on Monday, April 3.

The school district says Belton High School, Middle School and Sparta Elementary will all operate on normal schedules.

The district also notes that staff will be in the parking lots and sidewalks picking up debris from the storm, so that all areas are safe to walk.

This announcement comes after the district took to its social media pages on Sunday night to share the news that crews were working to restore power in the three schools.

