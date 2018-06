A raccoon caused a widespread power outage in Lampasas Wednesday morning.

According to the city's Facebook page, the raccoon somehow got into the main transformer and caused it to fail sometime after 9 a.m.

The city said power was fully restored by around 10:45 a.m. Anyone who did not have power was asked to call 512-556-8315 or 512-556-6831.

LCRA energy is the primary source of electricity for Lampasas.

