KILLEEN, Texas — Power was restored to the Metroplex Hospital in Killeen Sunday morning after the hospital experienced a power outage due to a lightning strike Saturday morning.

The hospital wrote in a Facebook post it is still working to determine when it will reopen for patients and elective procedures. The Metroplex emergency department is taking walk-in patients again; however, emergency services are still being diverted to other medical facilities in the area, t.

The facility worked with first responders Saturday to transfer patients to Rollins Brook Community Hospital in Lampasas, Seton Hospital in Harker Heights and Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

Hospital staff said the move was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the patients.

No injuries or death associated with the incident have been reported.

Check back for updates.

