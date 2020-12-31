Prairie View elects youngest city council in Texas, Waller Co. elects youngest county commissioner

Prairie View A&M graduates hold the most seats on the city council and they said get ready for a lot of changes.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — The 2020 Election has been anything but routine and in the city of Prairie View, there's been a big shake-up on the city council. For the first time in years, Prairie View A&M graduates hold the most seats on the city council. The Panthers said they plan on making a lot of changes.

"We've always had Prairie View graduates be representative in local government or local politics, but this time, it just took the hat," said newly-elected Mayor Brian Rowland.

A rural community just 50 miles outside of Houston, with no public transportation or even a grocery store, Mayor Rowland said to expect some improvements soon in the city.

"What we're going to do is kind of do a new innovative thing," the mayor said. "We're going to start what is called a community garden and have a solar bus that lives off the grid. It will allow people to get WiFi."

Because of people like you, I have been elected Waller County Commissioner for Precinct 3 to be The Voice of the People’s Vision.



I look forward to being a proactive, compassionate and transparent commissioner for the people of Waller County.



Thank you, pic.twitter.com/4GDs5mEAZa — Kendric D. Jones (@KendricD_Jones) November 13, 2020

The newly-elected city council is the youngest in Texas, according to Rowland. But that's not all. Newly-elected County Commissioner Kendric Jones is the youngest county commissioner in the state. At just 24 years old, he said he looks forward to "being a proactive, compassionate and transparent commissioner for the people of Waller County."

As one of the youngest Black elected officials in the state of Texas, I am honored to serve the City of Prairie View as your next Councilman! In a county with a history of voter suppression, we have much work to do.



Thank you, all. Now let’s begin Rewriting Our Destiny! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/gfKg3nA2av — Councilman Nathan G. Alexander III (@justonate) November 4, 2020

Newly-elected Councilman Nathan Alexander III said the huge student voter turnout is what allowed him to make history in this local election.