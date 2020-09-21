Waco rally shows support for local law enforcement officers

Hundreds gathered in Waco on Sunday to show support for local law enforcement officers at the 'Pray for the Police - Heal Our Land' rally.

WACO, Texas — McLennan County political leaders put together a “Pray for the Police—Heal our Land” rally Sunday afternoon to express their support for law enforcement officials in the area.

"We want to show the community that we're here for the police because they are here for us," Brad Holland, chairman of the McLennan County Republican Party, said. "We need their protection and we appreciate the job they do to put their lives on the line."

The rally featured pastors from around Central Texas who prayed over the dozens of law enforcement officers who were present at the event.

"In Joshua 1:19 it says I have commanded be strong and courageous do not be dismayed," Patrick Riley, a Waco pastor, said. "I declare over everyone in law enforcement the Lord is with you wherever you go."

The hundreds of people who showed up to support law enforcement meant the world to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara. "The turnout here today is just incredible and we appreciate it so very much its a shame this isn't going on in other parts of the country," said McNamara.