Prayer vigil held for former Miss Waco after traumatic accident

Family and friends gathered for Jamie Blanek, former Miss Waco, who was in an accident on Feb. 6.

TEMPLE, Texas — Friends and family gathered at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple Monday where Jamie Blanek, former Miss Waco, is recovering from an accident that took place on Feb. 6.

Blanek was helping a person who got into a car accident Saturday night when another vehicle crashed into her. Blanek was then airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

Blanek was Miss Waco in 2014. Her family owns Blanek's Custom Catering in Robinson. Monday, her loved ones supported her outside of the hospital and hoped for the best.

“We’re thinking of her," Blanek's friend Jackie Murski said. "As much love and support as she has shown us and a bright light in this world, we are just trying to be here to do that exactly back to her.”

Blanek was described as a selfless person who was willing to help whenever she was needed. Her friends said that she could befriend a stranger in a concession stand line and find a way to relate to them.

"She will open her heart up quicker than anyone else will and help you when you need help," Blanek's friend Bricker Bruner said. "She’s always there to help, whether it’s humans or dogs, she’s just there to help everything."

Her family asks that you give your prayers to Blanek at this time.