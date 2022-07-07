Hard Castle fire, pre-evacuation order for Walnut Springs

Walnut Springs South and East Walnut Springs residents should be set up for pre-evacuation, as stated by the county.

BOSQUE, Texas — Bosque County Sheriff's Office has reported that possible evacuations could happen in the Walnut Springs area as a fire grows in the area of Hard Castle.

The fire is said to have been caused due to increasing and shifting winds in the area, according to Bosque County Office Of Emergency Management.

Currently, only 40 percent of the 460-acre fire has been contained by ground crews and aircraft, according to authorities.

The Sherriff's Office is reporting that there are chances the fire could spread to FM 927 and potentially the city, as reported on its Facebook. Currently, FM 927 is blocked from traffic, as stated by the county.

Authorities are saying that mandatory evacuations have not been ordered as police and firefighters monitor the situation.

Bosque County Office Of Emergency Management has deemed that there is no danger to Walnut proper at this time.

This fire is part of a growing number of wildfires reported in the area. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is received.

