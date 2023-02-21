Precautionary boil water notice issued for Nolanville residents

According to the notice, repairs are being made on a broken water line.

NOLANVILLE, Texas — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) issued a precautionary boil water notice for customers in certain areas of Nolanville on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

According to the notice, residents who live on and east of North 10th Street in the Ridges, The Woodlands MHP, Boxer, Dober and Pointer are affected by this order.

TCEQ says residents in the area should bring water to a vigorous boil for two minutes prior to consumption or use bottled water in the mean time.

Young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems could be affected by harmful bacteria in the water if these instructions are not followed.

Once this boil water notice ends, the Bell County WCID No. 3 will send a notification to all of those in the affected area.

To view the entire notice, visit here.