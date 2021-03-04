Harris Co. Pct. 4 sergeant dies in single-vehicle crash, constable's office confirms

HOUSTON — A Harris County Precinct 4 sergeant died in a wreck Friday night, according to Constable Mark Herman’s office.



The office put out a Facebook post Saturday morning saying Sgt. Marcus Sam died in a single-vehicle wreck. Deputies escorted Sam from the hospital to the Medical Examiner’s Office early Saturday morning.



We don’t have additional details about the accident, but Houston police are investigating.



“We have been in contact with Marcus’ family and will do everything we can to see them through this tragedy,” the post read. “Asking for prayers for his family and friends.”