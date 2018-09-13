Central Texans are preparing to help those who will be affected by Hurricane Florence. Here's a look at what different organizations are doing to lend a hand:

Fort Hood:

Several units on Fort Hood received prepare to deploy orders. They have not officially been deployed, but can be sent at any time. The deployment depends on the need of the area and the direction the storm takes.

Red Cross:

The organization is mobilizing supplies and equipment to the area to prepare for Hurricane Florence. The Red Cross is asking for platelet and O blood-type donations.To learn more about the group's needs go to redcross.org.

Oncor Electric:

Nearly 200 workers across Texas are heading East to help the soon to be impacted areas. The volunteer workers will be resetting the power poles, fixing any broken power lines and clearing debris. The workers will not head directly into the storm, but will work on the areas as soon as it clears.

© 2018 KCEN