Killeen business gives tips and advice on how to pick healthier meals

Eating healthy doesn't always have to be boring.

KILLEEN, Texas — Ashley Newman, owner of PrepStart Lifestyle, did an interview with Texas Today Anchor Jasmin Caldwell to promote healthier food options.

PrepStart LifeStyle gives you the food, advice and community support you need to achieve your goals. The company does the meal planning, shopping, and cooking, so you can focus on everything else.

"We are spreading the word that healthy food does not have to be boring," said Newman. It can be exciting. It can be fun. It can taste great but also fuel your body."

Newman won the People's Choice award for having the top health and fitness business from the Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce. It's the third year in a row she's won it.