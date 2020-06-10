President Trump: 'No second round of stimulus checks until after the election'

No second round for now, but the IRS is still looking for info from folks to get them their first stimulus check.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The back and forth over the second round of stimulus money seems to be over. President Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon about it saying

"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election..."

Up until this time, CBS was reporting the House Democrats' revised stimulus bill would restore some popular programs that were devised to help families weather the coronavirus pandemic. Chief among them: $1,200 per adult stimulus checks targeted to middle- and low-income families.

Democratic lawmakers introduced the measure ahead of negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the bill reflects a package that's $1.2 trillion less than the Democrats' original HEROES Act in May, which failed to advance amid opposition from Republicans. The new bill was called the updated HEROES Act, which stands for Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act.

The new bill would have also restored $600 in extra weekly jobless benefits, which until expiring in July provided a lifeline to tens of millions of adults who lost their jobs when the pandemic crippled the economy in March.

Stimulus experts Mark Hensley, associate director of the Triad Region of AARP, and Scott Braddock from Scott Braddock Financials joined us to talk about the fall-out from the President's tweet and how to get your hands on the original stimulus.

If you're still asking, where is my original stimulus payment?

The good news is the IRS is working to get your information.

The IRS is reopening the registration for folks who couldn't get their information into the IRS on time.



For example, If you get a federal benefit like Social Security or SSI or disability and you did not put your information into the IRS Non-Filers Tool and you should have received the child credit of $500, now the deadline is passed and you will have to wait until you file your 2020 taxes to claim the credit.



If you are a Non-Tax Filer and no one claims you as a dependent and you still didn't get your stimulus check, the IRS is asking for your info up until November 21. Again, if you do not do it by this time, you can still get your stimulus money, you will just have to file 2020 taxes to get the credit.