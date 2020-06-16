WACO, Texas —
Waco Police Chief and Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt will give the Waco City Council a report on steps that the department has taken to prevent police brutality and build trust with communities of color on Tuesday.
Holt said he welcomes a conversation about how the department can do these things better, even if it means having to rethink some roles police have traditionally played.
The report is scheduled for 3 p.m., before the council’s 6 p.m. business session. Both sessions will be held online and can be viewed on the KCENTV website.
