WACO, Texas —

Waco Police Chief and Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt will give the Waco City Council a report on steps that the department has taken to prevent police brutality and build trust with communities of color on Tuesday.

Holt said he welcomes a conversation about how the department can do these things better, even if it means having to rethink some roles police have traditionally played.

The report is scheduled for 3 p.m., before the council’s 6 p.m. business session. Both sessions will be held online and can be viewed on the KCENTV website.

