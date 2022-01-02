Preventing frozen and busted pipes ahead of winter storm

A broken pipe can cost a homeowner around $500 to repair, on average.

TEMPLE, Texas — As the latest round of winter weather barrels down on Central Texas, the fear for many is understandable. Especially given what happened almost a year ago as Winter Storm Uri pounded the region.

Bubba Rinehart with Centex Plumbing Services said they have been busy around the clock as Central Texans scramble to make sure their homes are ready for the winter blast.

"I believe some of the most common mistakes people make when trying to prepare their homes for an upcoming freeze begins with not covering outside hose spigots," Rinehart told 6 News in an e-mail.

Rinehart said not draining the water out of sprinklers and backflow systems is also another grave mistake. Centex Plumbing Services also said making sure you know where your emergency shut-off valve is located is especially important if you should have a pipe burst.

The City of Belton produced a short 55-second step-by-step video tutorial on how to drain and winterize your irrigation system, something in the hustle of life that can be overlooked.

"We at Centex Plumbing Services recommend, that everyone double-check all outside plumbing to make sure it is properly covered, to keep all bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to allow warmth around all the piping and to keep your thermostat set at a reasonable temperature," he said.