Priceless Beginnings, Jax's Fund helps raise money for victims of domestic violence

Jax was the Michael Swearingin's dog. Swearingin and his friend Jenna Scott lost their lives to domestic violence.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — An agility trial for large and small dogs from all over Texas was held at the Bell County Expo Arena on Saturday, Aug. 12. in support of domestic violence victims.

The event was hosted by Jax's Fund, which is part of the non-profit Priceless Beginnings, aimed to support victims of domestic violence.

The victims families are using Jax's Fund to help anyone escape dangerous domestic situations, along with their pets.

Many came to the Bell County Expo Arena to show their support of victims of domestic violence.

Priceless Beginnings is holding its annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin Memorial 5K on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.

Registration is already open. To view more, visit here.