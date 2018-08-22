Clifford Petrey was honored by Congressman Roger Williams with a certificate and medallion for the loyalty he showed to his country during the nearly three years was detained as a Prisoner of War during the Korean War.

Petrey served in the army from 1947 to 1976. While serving in the Korean War he said he was hit by a grenade and captured by Chinese soldiers..

He was held captive for 32 months, during that time he was kept in both Korea and China.

During that time, Petrey was forced to eat "ancient" food, sleep on floors and survive sub-zero temperatures.

He was in captivity with other soldiers whom he'd never met but still showed camaraderie. He and his fellow soldiers stuck together through the dark times until the very end-- when they were finally set free.

"My feet were frozen, and [another soldier] put my feet on his stomach," Petrey said. "I've never heard of a man doing that before, but I love him-- whoever he is."

Petrey had difficulty putting the gratitude he felt receiving the award into words.

"I really didn't know what to expect when I came out," Petrey said. "Now I knew I had some kind of presentation coming but had no clue what it was."

Despite the trials he faced, Petrey said given the chance he would enlist all over again.

"I'm at home in the army, and I would do it again if I could," Petry said.

For more on the award, click here.

© 2018 KCEN