Project Hero Texas Challenge 2021 cyclers to pass through Fort Hood Thursday

FORT HOOD, Texas — Forty injured veterans and their supporters will cycle through Fort Hood at 9 a.m. on Thursday as a part of the 300-mile Texas Challenge 2021 ride. The ride is held from April 12-17 from Austin to Arlington.

The 2021 Texas Challenge is part of a larger program sponsored by Project Hero. Project Hero is a national non-profit organization that was founded in 2008. It is dedicated to helping veterans and first responders who are affected by Post Traumatic Syndrome and Traumatic Brain Injury.

The project aims to achieve rehabilitation, recovery and resilience in the participants' daily lives, Fort Hood said.

Riders will leave the III Corps Headquarters building for the next leg of their journey to Waco at 10 a.m.