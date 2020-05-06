TEMPLE, Texas — A peaceful protest in honor of Michael Dean is planned for Friday in Downtown Temple at 6:30 p.m.

"We're tired and we are sick of everything that is going on around the country. But not just around the country, but right here in Temple, Texas," Organizer Patrick Arryn said.

This comes as protests against police brutality have happened all around the nation after the death of George Floyd.

Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds addressed Floyd's and Dean's deaths in a statement. You can read the statement on the KCENTV website.

Dean's brother, Raymond Dean, said this is about his brother, but it is bigger than just that.

"God made us all equal up under his law. You know what I'm saying? And I feel like we should all be treated equal so it's all about equality, you know what I'm saying, and justice for all," Dean said.

Brandon Jenkins, also Dean's brother, has called for people to peacefully protest on Friday.

"What we need to do now is come together as a community and try to figure out how we can co-exist," Jenkins said.

