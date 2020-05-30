KILLEEN, Texas — A protest and march are being planned in Killeen in response to the death of George Floyd.

The protest called "Let's Move" on Facebook, is set to go on Sunday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at 3300 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen.

The protest and march is hosted by six people.

"This is a call to stand as one! This is a peaceful protest and march. Please bring your mask," the organizers of the event said on Facebook.

