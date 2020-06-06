WACO, Texas — Waco community members have gathered at Indian Spring Park in Waco to protest police brutality June 6.

According to the organizers' Facebook event, the gathering is a followup to last weekend's protest at the Waco Suspension Bridge and will be peaceful.

Those at the park will honor the lives of Black Americans lost to police brutality with starting at 4 p.m. and will be followed by march at 6:30 p.m.

