BELTON, Texas — Yettie Polk Park was filled with hundreds of protesters Saturday evening, peacefully using their voices to demand change and fight for unity.

"This is a unity rally, we want to inspire people to stand up for change," said Michael Carpenter, the organizer of the rally. "We want to give people hope that change can happen and we can do this."

The main message of the event, put on my Illuminate Music and Entertainment Group, was to inspire the people of Bell County to take action against racism and injustice and to bring light and hope in these dark times.

"Everyone is taking sides in our country," said Carpenter. "There is a huge divide right now. That is not going to fix anything. So, we thought this is a way to bring people together."

Musicians, pastors and local community leaders were invited to the event and to share their passions and stories. Carpenter thought Yettie Polk Park was the perfect place to do that.

"We thought lets take a stand here in the capital of Bell County," said Carpenter.

The original plan was following the protest, which ran from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., protesters would march to the confederate statue in front of the Bell County Courthouse, but after finding out anti-protesters were going to be there they decided against it.

"Our narrative today is unity," said Carpenter. "We don't want our narrative to be changed by us squaring off against those with the opposite viewpoint."

