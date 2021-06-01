Watch live: Pro-Trump protesters breach Capitol, attempt to break into Senate chamber

Video footage shows officers deploying pepper spray after the crowds began charging officers and moving towards the Capitol steps.

WASHINGTON — Shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, large crowds of pro-Trump protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol and breached police barricades, making their way into the building, outside Senate chambers.

The Capitol was placed on lockdown, and police ordered evacuations of several buildings, and the certification of Electoral College votes was delayed

Outside, protesters could be heard chanting "USA, USA!" and "This is our house" as they quickly began forcefully removing metal barriers meant to keep space between police and the crowds. Capitol Police officers in riot gear moved to the front of the crowd to hold the line.

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Video footage shows officers deploying pepper spray after the crowds began charging officers and moving towards the Capitol steps. The scene escalated as some protesters made physical contact with officers, and police responded with physical action.

The crowds breached police barricades, overtaking police forces on the Capitol steps, attempting to storm Congress.

Capitol Police ordered evacuations of two Capitol campus buildings — the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building.

Patriots facing off the Capitol Police after pushing through barricades at the United States capitol. #WashingtonDC #DCProtest pic.twitter.com/2VR7O3CWJe — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021

This is going to get bad.

Patriots and Capitol Police continue to face off.

Look at all the blood on the ground.... #WashingtonDC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/28hodMm1aK — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021

This is just straight up turning into a brawl between police and patriots.

Washington, DC #StopTheSteal #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/VZAAD0QZC7 — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021

The Electoral College certification inside the Capitol was quickly halted as Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) objected.

At the end of his speech, President Trump said he was heading to the Capitol but official reports place him back at the White House.

