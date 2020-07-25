Public Automotive resolves Axtell woman's payment issue, won't repossess truck | 6 Fix

Renee Moreno said she make her payments but Public Automotive was still threatening to repossess her truck. She called 6 News. The company resolved the issue.

WACO, Texas — Renee Moreno bought a Dodge Ram from Public Automotive's Waco location in October of 2017. She said their had been billing issues before but she always worked hard to get payments in on time. Despite being all caught up, Moreno said she was still getting texts and calls from the company in June and July asking for another payment.

But after 6 News got involved, the confusion got cleared up.

6 News asked Moreno if she had any proof all her recent payment had been made. She did. Moreno showed 6 News bank statements going back to January where that proved public had been paid two or three times every month. Despite this, Moreno said the company kept calling.

"They're saying that we are $571 behind," Moreno said. "Or I needed to present the truck to them. I've been dealing with the same issue for weeks."

6 News reached out to the Waco location earlier in the week and spoke to the location manager, but he would not comment on the situation or even review an email from us. The manager instead put 6 News on hold, and then hung up.

6 News then reached out to another Public Automotive office and sent information about Moreno's situation to that manager. They forwarded it to the company district director.

That director would not call 6 News back, but he did reach out to Moreno personally.

"He called me and wanted us to come down today so we could get all this straight and everything," Moreno told 6 News Friday. "He said that he fixed it. That we did not owe any money. He told us when my next payment was and everything."

A video Moreno took of the meeting shows a public employee assuring the family multiple times that their truck would not be repossessed. The company also had Moreno sign a paper stating that the contract would be changed to have a new payment schedule.

"We were in agreement that he was changing it to make it a zero balance," Moreno said. "He said he got new (computer) systems and they are learning how to use the systems."

6 News contracted Public Automotive today to clarify why Moreno had been getting calls about payment, but the manager we contacted hung up the phone without speaking to us. Still Moreno said reaching out to 6 News make a big difference in a short time.

"They actually called me. They would never call other than to say that I owe the money, but it was somebody actually trying to listen now," Moreno said.